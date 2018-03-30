Victory!

March 30, 2018

“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

Most of us recognize this as one of the last things Jesus said while He was dying. Did you know that He was quoting Psalm 22, written about 500 years before

Jesus spoke them? Before you continue reading this article, I invite you to open your Bible and read Psalm 22. It will put a whole different emphasis on what Jesus was saying.

At first glance, it appears as if Jesus is in despair. All is lost, even His Father has abandoned and left Him and there is no hope. If we only read the first part of Palm 22 through verse 22, it appears as if the world and evil has won, that Jesus was wrong and that everything He did and taught was worthless. He failed.

Yet if we continue to read Psalm 22, the tone changes to one of victory. In verse 25 we read, “For He has not spurned nor disdained the wretched man in his misery, nor did He turn His face away from him, but when he cried out to him, He heard him.” For those of you who do not have a Bible. Let me finish the Psalm.

“So by your gift will I utter my vows before those who fear Him. The lowly shall eat their fill; they who seek the LORD shall praise Him: May your hearts be ever merry! All the ends of the earth shall remember and turn to the LORD; all the families of the nations shall bow down before Him. For dominion is the LORD’S, and He rules the nations. To Him alone shall bow down all who sleep in the earth; before Him shall bend all who go down into the dust.”

“And to Him my soul shall live; my descendants shall serve Him. Let the coming generation be told of the LORD that they may proclaim to a people yet to be born the justice He has shown.”

When Jesus said, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken Me?”, every learned Jewish person immediately understood that the scriptures predicting the crucifixion had been fulfilled. Jesus was proclaiming to evil and the world, and to us, that the fight was over and that He had won. They understood. Jesus died on the cross, sin and death were defeated and we have victory!