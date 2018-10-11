What’s Cooking?

October 11, 2018

What crazy weather we are having, 80 degrees one day and 30 degrees the next. That is Michigan’s weather so please do not put that grill away….Being back

from the Carolinas, I have some super good southern recipes for all the enjoy and here goes………

SOUTHERN SHRIMP SALAD

from Earleen Williams

1 pound cold cooked shrimp

1 cup cold cooked rice

1/2 small onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 green pepper, cut into thin strips

2 hard boiled eggs, chopped

1 small pimento, chopped

2 Tbsp. French dressing

1/2 cup mayonnaise

salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together, Season to taste. Refrigerate until cold then serve on a bed of cold, crisp salad greens…Quick, easy and all will enjoy this…..

SOUTHERN MEAT LOAF

from Susan Montgomery

1 pound pork sausage

1 pound ground beef

1 small apple, peeled, cored and chopped

1/2 large sweet onion, chopped

1 small sweet pepper, chopped

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, cleaned and chopped

2 large eggs, beaten

any variety of potato chips, crushed

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all ingredients well and place in a long baking dish. Place in preheated oven and bake several hours, covered then remove covering and bake until top is brown and juices are mostly absorbed. This is so delicious and you might find a crumb left………

SWEET POTATO APPLE CASSEROLE

3 or 4 large cooked sweet potatoes(or 2 18 ounce cans)

3 large tart apples, peeled and sliced

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp. allspice

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. bourbon or rum

Garnish with mint leaves or toasted pecans

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Slice sweet potatoes 1/4 inch thick, then peel and slice apples 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients except the garnish.

In a buttered, 2 1/2 quart casserole, layer 1/3 of the potatoes then 1/3 of the apples. Using a rubber spatula, spread apple layer with 1/3 of brown sugar/ honey mixture. Repeat twice more.

Bake uncovered, 50 to 60 minutes. Serve garnished with either the mint or toasted pecans.., Note, this may be prepared ahead of time, then baked when necessary. It is also very good reheated……

I will have more delicious southern recipes as we had many family gatherings with some of the best foods that I have ever had. I intend on sharing them with all of you….using apples, brown sugar, honey and spices which they use to make everything so good….

We also had a great time attending the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, at the new Tryon Equestrian Center and Resort, a multi-million dollar facility which hosted the World Games. I was very fortunate to meet some of the teams and riders from countries around the world. What an exciting month and had the time of my life.. My son-in-law, Jack Montgomery Sr., was an invited Farrier for the games and my Grandson, Jack Montgomery III, is the resident Farrier for the facility, so I was able to see many events… Also I had the best birthday ever, but that is another story….so for now until next week,

God Bless,

Carol Jean