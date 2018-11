A friend needs help

November 21, 2018

Dear Santa

I’m not asking for myself but for a friend. She is one who takes 2 steps forward and 5 back.

This year her divorce was finalized, found a job, was let go and found another job.

She needs a Christmas Miracle though. While going and dealing with the ugliness of her divorce her heater, hot water heater went out. She is doing the best she can but needs a miracle.

Thank you