Be Better than Google in 2017!

Dear Editor,

Whether it is Google or any other search engine, we tend to believe they have all the answers. When today’s students do not know the answer to a problem or do not know how to do something, they google it. “Google knows everything”, they say. Well then, what good are we? How can we, humans, ever be better than Google or any computer program as far as that goes? All of the amazing accomplishments of the human race seem to be minimized by the all-powerful Google.

Humans have achieved numerous great accomplishment before the advent of the computer. But now that computers have been invented and are becoming even more powerful and capable of doing a wide variety activities from exact computations to self-driving cars, we seem to forget that we human are the masters. We can do things that no computer program will EVER be able to do.

I ask you the same questions that I ask my students, “What are some things that you can do that Google will never be able to do?” No matter how advanced computers become, there is always job security in these areas. What are they?

Hint, hint, the more we rely on computers, social media, or other digital technologies the more we are losing these precious, uniquely human skills.

We, humans, have the ability to think creatively and critically, communicate and share our original ideas; we can feel love and pain, and we can write and draw pieces of inspiration that have never been written or seen before. We have so many advantages over computers, yet many people are becoming subservient to them. Too many kids and adults are lost without their devices, giving in to technology as if it has already won.

We are absolutely better than Google. Google will record and recall anything and everything that has already happened, but it will not create. Google has never written a song or a letter. It has never drawn a picture or created a new game to play with friends or family. It has never told another computer how much it loves the other computer. Yet we want google to entertain us, teach us, and make our lives better.

In 2017 be more human; love, think, create, admire, go for a nature hike, take time for a face-to-face chat with a friend or loved one, or any other activities that we, humans, used to do before Google. Technology has changed our lives significantly, not all of it is for the better. We cannot fall victim to our own technological demises. The more we rely on these devices, the more we lose our innate human abilities. Be better than Google in 2017, by being more human.

Andrew J. Frisch

Farwell High School

Science and Mathematics teacher