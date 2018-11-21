Christmas for one-year olds

November 21, 2018

Hello.

I just want to wish a Merry Christmas to everyone but I want to reach out to a friend a next door couple and their 2 children. 1 year old boy and a 1 year old girl. They are having a hard time with bills (gas, water, electric, rent) and even Christmas.

They both work fast food and have to pay for daycare. They are in need of help for the kids for Christmas or even for them self’s. The 1 year olds love to play outdoors. They are both in 2t clothing and size 5 diapers. The little girl loves minnie mouse and cats. The little boy loves cars and balls. The father is a hard working guy and will do anything to help their family. I have him come do building for me. He loves to build and hands on things. The mother loves her candles and cooking/ baking.

I’m just asking if someone could please help this family and give their kids a good Christmas.

God bless.