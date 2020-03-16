Clare County Commissoner

Hello,

My name is Howard Haskin, retired sheriff of Clare County. I would like to give my support and endorse Carl J Parks as you Clare County Drain commissioner for another 4-year term. Carl has been the drain commissioner for the past 12 and has done a great job always putting the citizens of Clare Co. first. Carl Parks is responsible and does not wait days or months to check on complaints that he receives.



Again, I endorse Carl Parks as your Clare Co drain commissioner in August 2020.

-Howard Haskin

