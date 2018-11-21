Handicapped mom, autistic son need help

November 21, 2018

Hello,

I am a single parent to an amazing son. I am asking for some help with Christmas due to financial hardship and unfortunate circumstances. I lost my SSI, I have been on SSI since I was three, due to my cerebral palsy. I am confined to an automatic wheelchair which allows me to have my independence to care for my son. We live in White Pines town houses. Our rent is $660 a month and this month I have not been able to pay, due to my SSI being cut. We are looking at eviction in December. My son attends the Clare Gladwin RESD as he is on the autism spectrum. The school and local churches have helped out.

I am sorry about the sadness in my letter. I am afraid of losing my son and only want him to have the best. We have no family around and my mother passed away last year which helped us out greatly. If we are chosen by you due to our hardship these are some items on our Christmas list.

For my son-Full size fitted sheets and a full size comforter. My son is in an ABA program to help him communicate. One of his programs is making his bed.

Currently he only has blankets on his bed. New tennis shoes as he likes converse and wears a size 11. He also needs some new winter gloves. As for me I simply ask for some help with utility bills and rent so we are not evicted.

Thank You