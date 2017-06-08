Honoring the Paris Climate Accord

Dear Editor,
Are you, too, fighting mad about Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris
climate accord? Then let’s fight back three times a day by adopting an
eco-friendly plant-based diet.
Yes, our diet is pivotal. A 2010 United Nations report blames animal
agriculture for 19% of greenhouse gas emissions, 38% of land use, and
70% of global freshwater consumption.
Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures
and by fossil fuels combustion to operate farm machinery, trucks,
factory farms, and slaughterhouses. The more damaging methane and
nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from
animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our
diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil
fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy
sources.
Each of us has the power to protest Trump’s failure to maintain
America’s leadership in moderating climate change, simply and
effectively, by what we choose at the grocery store.
Sincerely,
Carmine Delgado
Mount Pleasant
