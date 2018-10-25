Hospitals overcharge to keep out uninsured and inadequately insured

October 25, 2018

Dear Editor:

I wrote to you two months ago, talking about the actual cost of our current health care system to each and all of us. I gave as an example how I was charged for an MRI from a nearby hospital. Now that I have the statement from my insurance company I would like to report the exact costs and charges:

Total charge: $2,242.24

Amount approved for this service: $436.93

In-network coinsurance you pay: -$43.69

Your plan paid this provider: $393.24

Discount: $1,805.31

Total covered: $2,198.55

Amount you pay: $43.69

So why am I complaining? Didn’t I get a $2,242.24 service for $43.69? No, I didn’t, but that isn’t why I’m complaining.

I am complaining because it is wrong for the hospital to charge this way. The hospital accepted $437.00 (rounding off the pennies) for this service, and made a profit doing so. $2,242.00 is 5.13 times $437. I am writing on behalf of the people who are being charged $2,242.00 for a $437.00 service.

Clearly this hospital is charging many times the value of its service in order to keep out the uninsured and inadequately insured. That is discrimination. Reporting the value of a necessary good or service at five times what it is worth is fraudulent.

So again, why would I complain? I’m one of the lucky ones, right? I am writing about this example of discriminatory and fraudulent billing by a health care provider because this is the way it is done throughout our health care system, it is wrong, and if I don’t say so, who will? The billing statement came from my insurance company, not the hospital. When I asked the hospital for a written estimate prior to service they refused. People who don’t have my insurance company or my plan have no way of knowing that this hospital will accept $437.00 for an MRI. Unless I and people like me speak up.

How on earth did our health care system become this quasi-governmental institution that is openly allowed to discriminate on this level? No one reading this letter is responsible for our current system. We were born into it or we were born without it, but we were all told we needed to get a job that let us in.

I know part of the reason I didn’t start writing the editor about this wrong before is just because I don’t believe in fighting other peoples’ battles. When we are young and healthy the system bites us for a few hundred bucks here and a few hundred bucks there, and we grumble and pay it. It is when we become sick or injured, in pain or dying, that we see the true face of the cost of our health care system. And when we are sick enough to be charged hundreds of thousands of dollars for our care we are too sick to fight about whether we are being charged five times or ten times what it is worth.

So what I am asking your readers to do is to simply see the problem. I have already suggested that in order to identify the current cost of our health care, we should all be allowed to subtract 10% of our out-of-pocket costs from our income on our income tax forms. Next suggestion: we should be provided written estimates from health care providers prior to service, and written statements of coverage from our insurance companies (if we have them) prior to our agreeing to service. They don’t do this now, but they could. Health care providers know what they charge and insurance companies know what they cover. We should not be forced to dive in now and ask what expenses we have incurred later.

Sincerely,

Lee Thomas