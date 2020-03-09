In Support of the Clare County Transit Corporation Millage Proposal

March 9, 2020

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Clare County Transit funding. When considering a place to spend my senior years, the City of Clare was an easy choice. It is a friendly, walkable community which has essential shops and public services. This includes Transit Service in-county and the Isabella Bus Service which comes in town and takes you to Mt. Pleasant. Both services are affordable and have lifts for those who are not able to use the steps to get on and off the bus. The drivers are helpful and pleasant.



Supervisor Dysinger may think the cost to “the masses” of approximately $6.50 per household is an inconvenience for those who do not currently use bus services. I disagree. For approximately the amount a Happy meal at McDonalds, ALL residents of Clare County have the option of its use. It provides transportation for those who cannot or do not want to put most of their paycheck towards the purchase of a car. It provides a way to get to work permanently or temporarily; an important feature for those just starting in or returning to the workface. As a result, employers are able to hire people who can get to work in most weather conditions. For seniors that can no longer drive, it provides an essential lifeline to community events, appointments, family, friends and shopping.



Those who do not currently use the bus, they have an option when and if the need arises. The “empty bus syndrome” Supervisor Dysinger referred to has to do with the time of day and the number of people using transit service. In a small community like Clare of Harrison, there are very busy times and those that are slower. If you actually ride the bus, this is a common knowledge. As to his inference that riders are not paying enough for services, we do not set the fares. However, I have confidence in Transit Management to determine the bus schedules and how to fund them.



It is my understanding, if someone lives in Rural Development Housing in the City of Clare, Property Owners have an option of how they structure their tax payment to the City. If they pay a flat fee which provides stability for the City and Property owner, Tenants are not able to claim a Homestead Tax Credit. This means affordable housing can have the effect of losing from a few hundred dollars up to $1400 per year. Hopefully, monies lost by Tenants are in some way applied to Transit Services. In comparison, $6.50 to ensure a ride-when-you-need-it for ALL Residents of Clare, seems pretty fair indeed.

Linda Waddell, Clare

