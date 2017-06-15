Paris Climate Accord a bad deal for U.S.

Dear Editor,

In regard to the 5-9-17 letter from Carmine Delgado, saying she was disappointed in our president removing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord:

It was a bad deal for the people in the U.S. It was made by a guy who never earned a dollar in his entire life; he in fact was a politician.

Carmine would have us walk to the store, buy grains and vegetables, walk home and sit in the dark with no radio or T.V. or heat or AC and eat them all.

I’ll fight for her right to do so. However, I will drive to an air conditioned store, buy meat and beer, watch T.V., and entertain myself with all of the technology I have for my pleasure, knowing full well a volcano or asteroid could end everything in minutes (ask the dinosaurs).

Renewable energy is a pipe dream able to supply, 1 or 2% of our energy needs – none where I live. The people telling us, we are using too much energy use private jets burning thousands of gallons of fuel to travel all over the world, to play their games, and make a fortune on this energy scam.

China, India, Africa, etc. – are exempt from the Climate Accord. Why don’t we have a population accord so they can join us in the suffering. Actually if we wait a few more years these so called driverless cars and trucks may help control the population. If the lawyers don’t stop them first.

Jerry Leppek