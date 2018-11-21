Raising granddaughters, in need of some help with gifts this Christmas

November 21, 2018

Dear Clare County Review,

I have never wrote a letter like this before. Thank you for the opportunity to possibly get help this year for Christmas.

My situation is long , but will try to keep it short.

I am a grandmother of eight wonderful grand-kids. Out of the eight I have two that live with me. I have one I try to do whatever I can to help with his needs. All three belong to my son. There is no mother of the two that live with me. Their mother was murdered at the Chucks Citgo store near M-115 & M-66 in 2011. The girls witnessed their mother’s untimely death. With that happening and my son getting them after their mother’s death has taken a toll on the girls.

You see my son married a women to be their step mom. Both my son and his wife drink and had no goals to make the girls life better. They would lose housing and lived in campgrounds or motels, drinking and fighting was their way of life. My son is now in the Clare County jail for some very serious charges. It may be some time before he gets out. I am now getting custody of the girls. They have been with me since October 18th, 2017, when CPS stepped in with living conditions that were not exceptionable. I know I should be well on my way to doing Christmas for them. But with my Social Security and the money I get from the state does not take care of all our needs. I am grateful for the help from DHS, for any help is better than none at all. I have to use a lot of my own money to provide for them and help with their brother. Their needs come first before my own. As long as I have my medicine and gas in the car for appointment, I am good. I don’t want them to go without.

My car needs wheel bearing and a badly needed oil change. The good Lord has gotten us where we need to go and that can wait until tax time. Right now my Christmas wish is for my Grand-kids. They are beautiful girls and deserve something to go right in their lives.

PLEASE know I would never want anything grand or over board. For I would never be able to keep up with that in the years to come.

Thank you so much for this chance to make things happen this year. My granddaughters and I wish all of your Staff a very Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year.