Reply to letters, editor’s fake news column

Dear Mike,

I wanted to reply to a few letters and your article on fake news. A couple of stays at Mid Michigan Health Care Hospital delayed my writing.

Mike’s Editorial – Fake news is too mild a statement. If you listen to the crybabies at ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSLSD and other main stream (liberal) news sources, they sound like petulant little children. Hillary lost, due to her own ineptness and they refuse to accept it.

Bees Work Hard – For once I have to agree with Andrew J. Frisch. Without bees, we would indeed have big problems pollinating our food crops and any plant that flowers. Andy when it comes to your articles on global warming, climate change, you’re all wet. Computer models are all B.S. Feed garbage in and you get garbage out. There can be no consensus when it comes to science. With science it is or isn’t. There is no maybe.

Mrs. Catherine Loeb – Your letter about national monuments isn’t too bad, but you fail to mention political corruption. When President Clinton created the Grand Staircase – Escalante Monument you failed to mention he put the largest known deposit of anthracite (hard) coal, off limits. If you recall President Clinton was friendly with an Indonesian businessman, who controlled the Lippo Group, the Lippo Group controlled the 2nd largest deposit of hard coal. Now the world’s largest deposit of hard coal that can be mined. I wonder what the quip pro quo on that was.

Thomas Koch,

Lake