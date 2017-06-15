Response to Delgado letter

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to Carmine Delgado’s letter.

Carmen, Carbon Dioxide is good. Without it, there would be no green plants, what the hell would you eat then? Water, H20, is and has been recycled by mother nature since this rock we live on cooled. Fossil fuels will not be replaced by solar and wind for a long time to come.

At the present time it takes so much energy to make a solar cell to recoup the investment. A wind turbine is the same. About 10 years and the generator, turbine is worn out.

I suggest you cut the power lines to your house. See how much fun that is.

I love climate change (global warming). I’m a seasoned citizen. The sooner I can dial my thermostat back, and stop wearing long johns, the better.

P.S. Steak, pork chops and chicken are my favorites.

Tom Koch, Lake