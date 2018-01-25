Sad about site loss

Dear Editor,

The Board of Commissioners voted to close our meal site. They say the DAV building is unsafe. The B.O.C. were told a lot of lies about the building by the Clare County Council on Aging. No one ever came to the location to see it except one commissioner over 2 years ago.

I have been going to the Lake Senior Meal Site on a regular basis for over 30 years. It is not unsafe.

It’s not just the meal; we play bingo, ping pong & corn hole games, play cards and work puzzles. We have a good time. It gives me a reason to get up, get dressed and get out. A lot of us are in our eighties and nineties.

We are all sad.

Joyce Minch