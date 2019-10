VA Cancels Vet’s Oxygen

October 9, 2019

Dear Editor:

I am a 76-year-old army vet diagnosed with C.O.P.D and other smoker related ills. After using oxygen, I am told I do not qualify for it. The oxygen company confiscated my portable machine, an oxygen concentrator handy for traveling. So “HOORAY” for the VA!

James Berry

Lake

