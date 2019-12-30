Writer Disputes Supervisor’s Numbers

December 30, 2019

Dear Editor:

I write to address a concern of Twp. Supervisor Dysinger, in the December 20, 2019 Review article on Grant Twp. news. In his summary of property taxes and the services they support, he states: “Since the advent and approval of the tax limitation Proposal A in 1994 and beginning in 1995 the increase in property taxable values up to 2020 is 59%. Your taxes just from the inflationary additions have increased by that amount.” I caution property owners that, as some may say, your mileage may vary.



First, it appears that the 59% number cited is about the sum of the inflation rates reported annually by the State Tax Commission; each rate limits annually the percentage of taxable-value growth from the prior year. (Spoiler: in 2020, the inflation rate is 1.9%). However, these inflation rates compound on the value of property over time. So, for a hypothetical property that experienced the condition of large and continuous value growth in the last 26 years, that property would have been protected from rapid increases in taxable value, and capped at an accumulated increase of about 77%, not 59%, over the last 26 years. That is, of course, ignoring improvements, uncapping events, etc., which could lead to larger increases.



Second, what property would have sustained such a condition over the last 26 years? I would guess few, if any. The 2007-08 housing crisis wiped out a lot of value for property owners and their local governments. Some local governments may not even foresee recovering from that crisis. The drop in market valuations lead to drops in assessments and taxable values, if the market drop is deep enough. Once the recovery began for some people, Proposal A provisions kick in, and taxable values slowly return to what they were, if they ever reach what they were at their peak.



Returning to the earlier quoted statement: just because there is a cap on taxable-value growth doesn’t mean that the accumulated taxable value of property grows by that much countywide. The Michigan Department of Treasury has a Community Financial Dashboard online, and it reveals that the taxable value of property in Clare County was $1.03 billion in 2010, and $1.05 billion in 2018, an increase about 1.9%. The compounded inflationary growth in that time was about 14%. Notwithstanding any potential millage rate variation, if there were any, it would be incorrect to broadly say that property owners taxes have gone up so much as 14% (or 59% or 77%, depending on the timeframe), when many property owners have likely faced slow-growth, or stable, or declining property values.



Nicholas Madaj

Mount Pleasant

