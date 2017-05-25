$10K awarded to Garfield Township

The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network has awarded a grant to Garfield Township.

$10,000 was authorized toward the development of the Lake Station Trailhead in Lake. The trailhead will be located in Lake along the Pere Marquette State Trail, eight miles west of Farwell and 13 miles east of Evart along US-10. Barrier-free amenities will include paved parking, sheltered picnic area, benches, restroom, drinking fountain, pedestal shower and bike fixit station. The funding was awarded in conjunction with a development grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (“WIN”). WIN is a volunteer organization that includes more than 90 citizens and organizations and focuses on opportunities to better link the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of Saginaw Bay communities in order to sustain and improve the region’s quality of life.