12 and 14 year old charged with burning down house

August 23, 2019

Pine Street home destroyed in an arson fire

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said this week that two juveniles admitted to starting the fire in an abandoned house in Clare.



Gregory said, “Tips and evidence led Clare police to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old boy, both residents of Clare.”



The home at 504 Pine Street, which was scheduled for demolition next month, was nearly destroyed in a fire August 3rd. The house is just a block east of McEwan Street.



He added, “The information and reports will now be forwarded to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”



Gregory thanked the public that came forward with information and Officer John Lake for his follow-up that resolved the arson.



Clare firefighters, called to battle the blaze at 5:06 p.m. that Saturday, discovered what they believed to be an unsuccessful attempt to start the fire on the first floor. Another fire that firefighters believed started upstairs in the house may have caused the fire that destroyed the upper level of the building and caused extensive damage to the whole structure.



The State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the fire.

