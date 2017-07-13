12-year old saves toddler from drowning in hotel pool

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Brayden Armstrong of Muskegon, age 12, is credited with saving the life of a three-year-old that fell into a pool Tuesday afternoon at the Pickard Road Days Inn in Mt. Pleasant.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the Sheriff’s office responded to a report around 5:06 p.m. of a three-year-old that had fallen into a pool and was unresponsive.

Just before deputies arrived at the scene Central Dispatch notified them that the toddler was breathing and crying.

Deputies investigating the incident determined that the toddler wandered into the pool area. A video of the area showed that the toddler slipped on pool steps and went under the water.

The child was under water for approximately two minutes before Armstrong walked into the pool area and saw the baby underwater. He immediately pulled the child from the pool and with help from his brother carried him into the hallway and called for help.

The mother of the toddler performed CPR on the child for about one minute before he regained consciousness.

Main said the toddler was familiar with the pool and the hotel as both parents worked there.

The pool area is open during daytime hours.

Main reported that he hadn’t received an update on the three-year-olds condition, but he believed the child was “doing well at McLaren’s Emergency Department.

Main said Armstrong would be recognized for his heroism.