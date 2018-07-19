135th County Fair is here!

July 19, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

In just a few short days the Clare County Fairgrounds will come to life with the sights, sounds and smells of an old fashioned county fair. Thanks to hard working volunteers, board members and loyal sponsors the Clare County Fair has been serving the area for 135 years with entertainment for the whole family.

For as long as anyone can remember county fairs have been a gathering place for residents and visitors to meet up with old friends, compete for blue ribbons in everything from cake decorating to livestock showmanship, take in a midway filled with thrilling rides and games of chance, enjoy a grandstand show, or check out new products, businesses and services in the area. Due the birth of the Internet and the digital age today’s fairs are not exactly the events your parents and grandparents knew growing up, however, county fairs are a still one of the best places to enjoy a summer day with the family.

A lot of people still view a county fair as a place people visit to blow money on rigged games, high priced cotton candy and poorly maintained carnival rides. This idea is the furthest thing from the truth! Today all rides and games are closely monitored by trained officials in fact you have a better chance of getting injured walking or driving to the fair than you do getting hurt from a carnival ride.

Long gone are the days of the grimy grease covered carnival worker and rides held together by a few rusty bolts and pins. Today’s carnival workers and staff are trained clean professionals who really do care about their customers.

The county fair has always been a family event, where youth show their many talents and hard work in home arts, large and small animal competitions and more. These projects are not completed over night, many of them like ones involving animals often begin less than a month after the fair ends and continue on through the next years fair. Dog training is a never-ending project. Other projects like paintings, crafts, photography etc. are always evolving.

Many parents believe you have to live on a farm or own animals to show at the fair or be involved in 4-H. This is a myth! Many city kids and those who have no desire to own or show animals have and continue to be active in 4-H and the fair through home arts and other projects. Many fine young people have gone through 4-H and the fair without ever owning an animal.

Kids are not the only ones showing at the fair. In the home arts building people would be amazed at the amount of talented adults the area has. Each year many of these creative folks compete in a number of areas ranging from art to gardening. Anyone can compete. They just need to enter by the fairs annual deadline.

The Clare County Fair has many events you can actually afford to attend without driving far from home or wiping out the family budget. Super Kicker Rodeo – Monday night, Moto-Cross – Tuesday night, Demo Derby – Wednesday, Harness Horse Racing – Thursday night, The Charlie Daniels Band concert Friday night and a down and dirty Mud Bog – Saturday. All of these entertaining events and more will create memories that will last a lifetime.

Saturday – July 28th the last day of this year’s fair is both sad and exciting. In addition to the action on the midway and in the grandstand large and small animal participants will be auctioning off their projects in the T-Barn starting at 10:00 a.m. with the Large Animal Auction followed by the Small Animal Auction. This is a great opportunity to support area youth, fill up your freezer for winter, pick up a pet or a project for that special youngster who wants to enter the 2019 fair.

Don’t want to keep the animal you buy but still want to support participating youth, don’t worry should you have the winning bid and decide you don’t want to keep the animal you can donate it back for resale. Proceeds from resale’s go back to support large and small animal associations.

This year take a few hours to relax, put down your phone, I-pad, take a break from those home projects and come on down to support the 135th Annual Clare County Fair, not only will you have fun you’ll be supporting a family tradition.