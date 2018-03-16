150 dictionaries donated to Clare Primary

Studley Grange in Midland delivered 140 dictionaries recently to the 3rd graders of Clare Primary School. The Dictionary Project in Charleston, SC started this project in 1995 to provide a dictionary to all 3rd grade students in the United States. Organizations such as the grange sponsor schools and purchase the dictionaries from the Dictionary Project inventory.

Studley Grange has been donating dictionaries to the 3rd graders of Bullock Creek Schools for 15 years. They are pleased to be able to extend their outreach of this worthwhile project to the students of Clare Primary School.