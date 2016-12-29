17 year old charged with vehicle break ins

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

Austin Anderson, 17 of Harrison, was arrested December 19 and arraigned December 20 on 13 larceny counts relating to a series of October and November break-ins.

According to a release from Sheriff John Wilson, during October and November investigators handled calls of several vehicles broken into in Hamilton Township.

Deputies were able to get information that led to a suspect.

Anderson was arrested for 13 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. He was lodged at the Clare County Jail.

Anderson was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Karen Moor on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office including: 12 counts of larceny of person property from motor vehicles less than $200; and one count of larceny of personal property from a motor vehicle over $200 but less than $1,000.

Anderson was given a personal recognizance bond and released from the Clare County Jail. He was issued a curfew that requires him to be in his residence from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. unless he is accompanied by his parents.

