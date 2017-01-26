$17,000 raised by Love Light

More than $17,000 was raised from the holiday Love Light Trees appeal for MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Tony Santini, P.A.-C, chaired The Medical Center in Clare’s 32nd annual campaign.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will purchase equipment to help diagnose peripheral vascular disease (PVD). PVD is a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels of the lower extremities to narrow, block or spasm.

“Our sincere gratitude is extended to all those who contributed to this project,” said Ray Stover, president, MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin. “It is a telling testament to this wonderful community and also to our Love Light Trees Chairman, Tony Santini, whose leadership, enthusiasm and support helped guide the campaign. Even though Tony is now retired he remains a pillar in our community.”

Donations can be made year-round to the Love Light Trees project. Gifts are welcomed to remember a loved one or honor friends. Contributions can also be used to commemorate a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary. Those who would like more information, or wish to donate to the Love Light Trees may contact the MidMichigan Health Foundation at (989) 839-1932 or visit www.midmichigan.org/lovelighttrees.