$180k bequest will fund Clare recreation

May 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare City received an $180,000 check from the estate of Dr. Kuno Hammerberg last week.



The bequest from Dr. Kuno Hammerberg, $179,939.20 was augmented with funds from his son Eric to increase the gift to $180,000.



Eric wrote that his father, wished to have the money “contribute to the enjoyment of the citizens of Clare. It is my understanding,” he continued, “that he was referring to recreational…activities.”



The City had received word late last year about the bequest.



In an email reporting the sizable bequest, City Manager Ken Hibl said, “There are no restrictions on the use of these monies other than they are to be used for recreational purposes. But the list of recreational needs of this community are tremendously vast (and also dependent on one’s definition of recreational). I will recommend to City Commission at the May 6th meeting to appoint a committee chaired by a City Commissioner and to include in the membership of that committee a Planning Commissioner, a member of the City’s Parks & Recreation & Advisory Board, the City’s Recreation Director, the City Clerk and a minimum of three Clare residents of the committee’s choosing to develop a plan that includes a prioritized listing of the best uses, those having the greatest beneficial impact on the City as a whole, for the use of these monies and requiring that the committee provide a written report to the City Commisssion for its consideration and decision June 30th.”

