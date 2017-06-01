1949 hearse named “best” at Harrison car show

By Steve Landon

Photos by Steve Landon and Jenn Bomorra

One sure sign spring has arrived is the return of car, truck and motorcycle shows. Last Sunday 31 unique and brightly colored vehicles from as far south as Detroit made the long trek north to Harrison for the Annual Memorial Weekend Car and Bike Show.

For days leading up to the show, weather experts were expecting Sunday to be a washout with rain and thunderstorms. Wrong! Once again, the so called experts missed the mark. Beyond a few morning sprinkles and scattered clouds the day was perfect.

From rare beauties to the down right strange, this year’s show had it, all much to the delight of diehard collectors to the average Joe just looking and reflecting on simpler times.

Clearly the most looked at vehicle at this year’s show was William Dorr’s 1949/1950 Rat Rod Hearse. Dorr of South Lyon, MI went all out to make his vehicle unique and odd. Shooting flames, a casket complete with passenger, weird custom interior and more, this vehicle had it all. The hearse which was for sale won the award for “Best Rat Rod”.

Thanks to mother nature holding off the rain, this year’s show was a total success. In the weeks ahead many shows covering everything from tractors to snowmobiles will take place in the area. Get out and enjoy them this summer.

2017 Harrison Memorial Weekend Car and Bike Show Results

Motorcycle: Jim Reinke’s 1949 Indian Scout

Import: Robert Walsh’s 1973 Voltswagon Baja Bug

Rat Rod: William Dorr’s 1949/1950 Rat Rod Hearse

American: Greg Myer’s 1969 Chevelle

Best in Show: Joe and Sherri Krynak’s 1969 Chevy Camaro SS