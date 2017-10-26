1985 Clare team were JPC Champs

Thirty two years ago the MHSAA only had 4 divisions and only 8 teams per division made the playoffs, essentially making the first game a Regional Championship.

Arguably the greatest defensive team in Clare history this team did not allow a rushing touchdown during the season.

In their last 5 games their opponents did not cross the 50 yard line and every game was a shutout.

They averaged 31 points per game and only allowed under 4 points per game. The 1985 team was Clare’s First Jack Pine Champion and first playoff team.

They finished their season in the regional game losing to TCSF in a snow storm that dropped 8 inches of snow during the game. They finished the season 8-2.

The members of the team were Eddie Hubel, Ben Ripley, Ron Johnston, John Punches, Rob Blackmore, Brad Lynch, Craig Leis, Kirk DesJardins, Clay Oldt, James Dunlop, Loren Cole, Jack Hofweber, Eric Simon, Jamie Hurst, Mike Bay, Scott Moore, Chris Tracy, Adam Bosek, Don Johnston, Chris Squires, Chris Grossnickle, Lee Woody, Rick Urquhart, Bruce Garchow, Ralph Hamilton, Steve Haring, Cliff Wellman, and Ben Doumen. Coaches were Greg McMillan, head coach and Kelly Luplow, asst. coach. Trainer was Kap Paesens