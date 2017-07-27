1st Choice zeroing in on 10 years

By Chris Stevens

CMU Intern

1st Choice Office Outlet in Clare is narrowing in on a decade of serving its customers come November 15. Owner, Arthur Nolt, said their customer service is better and beyond what may be found elsewhere, taking care of any possible product issues months after sale.

The store offers a wide array of products for the office as well as school supplies, essential for the looming back-to-school season. Pens, paper, packaging supplies as well as printers and furniture are just some of the products found at 1st Choice office Outlet. Photocopying and delivery services are offered as well.



1st Choice Office Outlet is just one of the businesses utilizing the space at 1395 McEwan Street, which will soon be known as the 1st Choice Business Center. 1st Rate Office Solutions LLC, Alpine Appliance, Computer Repair & Onsite Services, LLC, and Terpening Studio of Music also use the space, and there is still more vendor space available, Nolt said, offering deals to take care of other interested vendors’ stands if needed.

1st Choice Office Outlet’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the number to call for any more information is 989-386-8199. An informational website is in the works, Nolt said.