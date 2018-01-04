$2.5k grant pays for tree planting

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Consumers Energy Forestry Operations grant paid for 25 new trees throughout the Clare community.

Wednesday morning Consumers presented a $2,500 2017 Tree Planting Grant to the City.

Fifteen of the trees, purchased from Elm Creek in Farwell, were planted in October in Clare City right-of-ways and ten were planted in the Cherry Grove Cemetery.

At 8 a.m. Harmony Nowlin, the Regional Community Affairs Manager for Consumers Energy, was on hand to present the grant at City Hall to Mayor Pat Humphrey, Department of Public Works Assistant Supervisor Luke Potter and DPW Secretary Mary Warner. The funds will reimburse the City for the cost of the trees.

The City received a similar grant from Consumers Forestry Operations last year, which also provided the funds for 25 new trees in the community.

Each year Consumers Energy Company – Forestry Operations Department provides funds to assist local municipalities with tree planting projects that focus on appropriate selection of tree species and planting locations on lands open to the public.

Consumers Energy sponsors the program annually to encourage responsible tree planting and sustainable urban forests in communities across the state.