2 caught on video in laundromat robbery

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Police have arrested one man on an unrelated charge, and are seeking a warrant for a second in connection with a robbery at the Clare Laundromat at 919 North McEwan early Sunday morning.

Chief Brian Gregory said officers were contacted by the Clare Laundry owner. He reported that around 2 a.m. January 21st two men had been “caught on a security video while breaking into the coin machine at the business. Reportedly they fled taking about $300 in change.

“Officers on patrol spotted one of the subjects on foot in town,” Gregory said, and during questioning they determined that the man knew about the incident. He was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Still photos of the two were posted on Facebook, Gregory said, and further investigation led to their identification.

The names of the two suspects have not been released, and a warrant for the second man is being sought from the Clare County Prosecutor’s office.