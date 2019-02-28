20-year-old man arrested for home invasion in Rosebush

February 28, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 20-year-old man from Concord who broke into an elderly woman’s home early Saturday morning was arrested for home invasion, drunkenness and license violations and is now in jail.

Isabella County Deputies were called to a home at 5000 East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township at 5:08 a.m. February 23rd by a woman who reported someone had broken a window in her home and came inside. She reported that she had armed herself with a handgun and was hiding in a bathroom.

Just minutes before the call Central Dispatch had sent units to a vehicle reported in the ditch across from the residence. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle in the ditch still running, and in gear with the tires moving.

They contacted the woman’s residence and discovered the broken window, entering the home to find a 20-year-old man hiding under blankets on the couch.

The man told deputies he had been drinking and thought he was at his apartment building. He claimed he didn’t remember breaking the window or going inside the home.

He was taken into custody on charges of home invasion, OUIL and license violations and lodged at the Isabella County Jail pending arraignment.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and Central Michigan University Police.