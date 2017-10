2017 Homecoming royalty crowned

Joel Coughlin was named the 2017 Harrison Homecoming King and Morgan Kimmel was named Homecoming Queen at halftime festivities during the Harrison Homecoming game last Friday evening.

Avaunte Frizzell was named the 2017 Farwell Homecoming King and Grace Saupe was named Homecoming Queen at halftime festivities during the Farwell Homecoming game last Friday evening.