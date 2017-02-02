211 Northeast Michigan announces 2-1-1 Day

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

If it isn’t an emergency, but you still really need some help, call 2-1-1. On February 11th, 2017; 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan, is excited to announce “2-1-1 Day” and that they now have a Michigan 211 App available for iPhones and Androids; increasing access to help in times of need.

2-1-1 Northeast Michigan is your free, single connection to the hundreds of health and human services available in the community. You get one-call convenience and assistance from a trained specialist who directs you to the resources that will serve you best during your time of need.

According to 211 Northeast Michigan Executive Director Sarah M. Kile, “2-1-1 is a national program that has been around for decades. Currently most people in The United States are covered by 2-1-1 services. It was a service that grew from United Ways and is supported in Clare County by United Way. 2-1-1 is an essential service to connect people who are in need to agencies that can help!”

On February 11th, 2-1-1 agencies around the nation will be promoting 2-1-1 awareness. 2-1-1 is a free, easy to remember telephone number that connects people in need with people who can help.

2-1-1 provides Northeast Michigan with referrals and information to assist people who are looking for help. “We offer this free and confidential service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Kile said. In 2016, 2-1-1 handled over 400,000 contacts which included calls, chats and emails. In Clare County, 2-1-1 was contacted 2,112 times.

Part of the 2-1-1 day includes a social media event. Like them at www.facebook.com/211nemichigan for your chance to win an XBOX One. Also, follow them at www.twitter.com/211nemichigan. For more information please visit www.211nemichigan.org or dial 2-1-1.

Kyle said, “2-1-1 has been available in Clare County since 2009; Clare was included in the first counties that our organization served (Clare, Gladwin, Midland, Isabella and Gratiot Counties). Since 2009 we’ve expanded to 23 counties in Northeast Michigan with St. Clair being the last to be designated in December of 2016; completing the service to all counties in Michigan.”

You can call 2-1-1 for referrals to tax organizations and services, utilities, transportation, housing or shelter, food, individual and family support services, material goods, legal services and health supportive services.

Nearly 34 percent of the Clare County calls to 2-1-1 were from those who are Bridge Card eligible; calls from those over 60 totaled nearly 8.5 percent; calls from people on disability totaled 6.7 percent; calls from those who are homeless – 1.5 percent; and 3.8 percent were from veterans.

2-1-1 help is available to anyone who needs it.