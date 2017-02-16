250 attend MMCC’s Winter Blast

These youngsters enjoyed snowshoeing at Winter Blast.

On February 11, Michigan State University Extension and 4-H partnered with Mid Michigan Community College and Jay’s Sporting Goods for a day of free family fun at Winter Blast.

Families enjoyed making pine cone bird feeders.

Families enjoyed snowshoeing, geocaching, dog sledding demos, making trail mix, a hockey shootout, winter mammal and bird displays by Chippewa Nature Center, making pine cone bird feeders with Clare County 4-H, riding fat tire bikes with Ray’s Bike Shop and making s’mores. Families also had the chance to check out what Clare County Parks and Rec, Mid Michigan Community College, and MSU Extension have to offer. There were approximately 250 people in attendance coming from many different counties including Clare, Isabella, Gladwin, Osceola, Midland, Lake, Bay, Saginaw, Ottawa, and Mason Counties.

Groups of people gathered for the dog sledding demos.

'