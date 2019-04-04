$30 million MDOT project routes traffic through Clare

April 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A $29.9 million Michigan Department of Transportation project to resurface 8.2 miles of US-10 around Clare will close the freeway to eastbound traffic through May, routing traffic through the City of Clare.

West bound traffic on Pere’ Marquette (Saginaw Road) will also be detoured through August, according to a release from the Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications.

The freeway reconstruction work will take place on both directions of US-10 from US-127 to the Isabella/Midland County line, Hall reported.

The release said, “The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $29.9 million to resurface 8.2 miles of US-10 in Clare and Isabella counties. Project limits include both directions of US-10 from US-127 to the Isabella/Midland county line. Work includes concrete resurfacing and replacing the culverts at the Little Tobacco Drain.”

In an email on Wednesday, Hall added, “Overall work to update this corridor has been underway for about ten years. This project is a continuation of the reconstruction plan of the US-10 freeway and will complete the corridor. These specific sections have been in the planning stages for about five years, with design for the project taking place within those five years as well. The life of this section of roadway couldn’t be extended any longer without significant work.”

Representatives of the MDOT Mt. Pleasant Transportation Service Center will host an open house from 6pm to 7:30pm on Tuesday, April 9th at the Clare Railroad Depot, 214 W. 4th Street in Clare. An overview and information regarding the multiple 2019/2020 US-10 and US-127 road projects will be provided, to include a tentative schedule of lane closures and detours that will impact Clare residents and businesses. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Hall said the Open House will include “road and bridge work planned for US-127 in 2020.”

The construction, and detours have already begun.

On Wednesday (April 3rd) eastbound US-10 was closed from US-127 to US-10 Business Route and detoured along BR US-10 through the City of Clare. Truck traffic is detoured via the US-10 BR truck route through the City. The detours will be in place through May.

The detour for westbound Pere’ Marquette Road/Saginaw Road (BR US-10) began last Monday (April 1) and will remain in place through August, the MDOT release said.

Traffic on westbound Pere’ Marquette/Saginaw will be closed from Leaton Road to Summerton Road and the detour will take travelers north on Leaton and west along Clarabella/North County Line Road back to BR-10 (Pere’ Marquette/Saginaw Road).

Hall said the work on US-10 will “improve the roadway surface and replace the existing culverts, ensuring proper drainage and water flow of the creek.”

Work on US-10 will continue through the summer and fall months.

MDOT Mt. Pleasant Transportation Service Center Manager Bill Mayhew said Stage I (April 1 to Memorial Day) will include the reconstruction of US-10; and “beginning the reconstruction of the interchange east of Clare.”

Hall noted, “The interchange east of Clare that has WB Pere Marquette Road (Saginaw Road) closed, that is the portion that is being reconfigured to [a] “T” up to Saginaw Road. The interchange configuration is challenging to navigate so it will be redesigned to be more efficient.”

She added “Work on US-127 is a separate project planned for 2020 and includes both road and bridge work along US-127.”

Mayhew said Stage II, after Memorial Day to the July 4th holiday, will include: “East bound US-10 reconstruction from the business route to Leaton Road. This will be completed under part-width traffic control- both lanes open on West bound and one lane at a time on Eastbound. The construction at the east interchange will continue through Labor day.”

He continued to explain Stage III. “After the 4th of July holiday period to before the Labor Day weekend, eastbound US-10 reconstruction [will continue] from Leaton Rd. to the Midland County line, including undercuts at Leaton road and Loomis Road overpasses. All work on eastbound US-10 will be completed in this Stage. The crossovers for Stage IV construction will be constructed in this Stage.”

He said, “From after Labor Day to November 15th, [Stage IV of the project will include] complete westbound US-10 reconstruction from US-127 to the Midland County Line, including the undercuts and the large Box culvert on the west end of the project. This work will be constructed with crossovers for two way traffic on Eastbound US-10, in various stages. The final crossover putting all traffic back on to westbound US-10 will be on US-127.”

Mayhew added, “It is MDOT’s intention to remove as many lane/ramp closures and detours as possible prior to all holiday weekends.”

“Every effort will be made to adhere to a construction schedule that limits inconvenience to motorists over holiday weekends.”

