Dailey named to All State Academic Team

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell Senior Alex Dailey was honored at the Farwell Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

Dailey was recently selected to the Michigan High Schools Football Coaches Association’s 2nd Academic All-State Team. Athletic Director Kyle Woodruff said Dailey was one of only 24 selected for the honor in the state. Across Michigan, 24 athlete/scholars are selected for first team and 24 for the second team. The average GPA of the first team was 3.998 with 22 of those earning a 4.0 or better.

Dailey’s outstanding honor was the first of several “celebrations” at the meeting.

The board also recognized Students of the Month for both January and February. Ninth grader Braeden Apps (January) and Barbara Judd (February) were named. For 10th grade, January’s student was Dylan Render and February’s pick was Kendall Hickey. Juniors honored included Shane Albertson for January and Kaylee Vanbuskirk for February. Seniors were Jacob Hayden in January and Stefania Miron in February.

The board also heard two presentations at the meeting.

The first was by High School Science Teacher Andy Frisch about a new three dimensional non-traditional hand-on learning method published in the Michigan Science Teachers Association Quarterly.

The second presentation was by Frisch and High School Counselor/English Teacher Amy Rohdy proposing a new High School course called BESTFOCUS, (Business Engineering Science and Technology – Fostering Opportunities Cross Examination Understanding and Success), a program with two teachers teaching one hour blocks about careers for juniors and seniors who may not have decided what they want to do after High School. The courses would cover one elective, with a full credit or more, in Science, Math or Computers. The hands-on courses focusing on career exploration, including field trips to area businesses and professions, would be a “feeder class” to CTE (Career and Technical Education).

Board members said they will consider the proposal for next year.

During his comments to the new board Monday, Superintendent Carl Seiter said he is “very proud” of the staff for the excellent student achievement on recent testing (M-STEP results reported last week).

He also said Wednesday would be a supplemental student count day. “Our current student count is 1,274 to 1, 275,” he reported.

He reported about the Michigan Association of School Administrators (MASA) Conference in Grand Rapids, saying there was a proposal there for a “Benchmark Assessment System” (testing) three times a year – in the beginning, middle and end of the school year. He said that another item discussed was a “balanced school calendar” and an A-F school grading system, a letter grade, rather than a color grade. He said possible cuts in the State Aid Fund with transfers into the General Foundation were also discussed.

Governor Rick Snyder was expected to release the State budget proposal for school funding Wednesday, Seiter said. “It looks like the initial recommendation is for a $128 million increase Statewide in the per pupil allowance.”

The BOE approved upgrades to the district’s wireless system. They have applied for Universal Service Fund (USF) Federal funding, which will pay approximately $153,928 of the cost. Power upgrades and dedicated circuits, also needed for the new technology, are not eligible through USF. District cost for the school share of the upgrades is $50,731.

Other business at Monday’s meeting included approval of the hire of Monroe Yoder and Gene Hockey to the Maintenance Department and approval for the varsity bowling teams’ overnight trip to Comstock Park for regional competition in Grand Rapids.

