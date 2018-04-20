Fire destroys Rogers Road camper

An April 10th fire at the William Scott residence on South Rogers Road destroyed a 12 foot camper used for hunting and caused a power line that was overhead to come down.

Clare firefighters were called to the scene just after 6 p.m., Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “When we arrived the camper was fully engulfed and the flames had burned the overhead line causing it to come down on the ground beside the camper.”

The fire was quickly extinguished, Chapman said. He said no one was injured but the camper was a total loss. He said they believe the fire, which was confined to the camper and grass around it, was caused by a discarded cigarette.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Consumers Energy personnel.

Chapman said they haven’t had many grass fire calls so far this year, but they are expecting more once the snow melts.

He urged people to clear tall grass and brush away from structures and homes. “Even though we’ve had snow and rain recently it won’t take long for things to dry out again.”

The chief added, “People also need to know that burning ditches is NOT considered an agricultural burn. An agricultural burn is defined as preparing ground for planting.”

Clare firefighters were also called out last Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. when a semi delivering to Maxwell’s Flowers in Clare hit power and communication lines in the downtown Fifth Street Parking Lot.

Chapman said the semi driver was trapped in his cab for “about 15 minutes” until Consumer’s personnel could arrive and shut off power to the line. He was not injured.

Chapman said Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and Clare Police assisted at that scene.