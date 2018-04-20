‘Clare’s Downtown Gateway design finished, unveiled

April 20, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare’s “Downtown Gateway” design is now developed and the City Commission got a nice surprise Monday evening when Dr. Patricia Crawford of the Michigan State University School of Planning, Design and Construction notified City Manager Ken Hibl that they would be waiving their $3,000 design fee to use as “seed money” to develop and construct the project.

North Ten LLC donated the western portion of the former Consumers Energy Service Site on the corner of third and McEwan Streets to the City with the stipulation that the City use the property to develop a “gateway to the City’s downtown district.”

Since the City didn’t have funds for a licensed architect to design the project, Hibl contacted MSU’s School of Design.

MSU agreed to complete the gateway design for $3,000, using one doctorate student and two master’s degree students working under Dr. Crawford’s supervision.

Volunteers from the DDA, the Arts Council and the downtown business community worked with the MSU’s student design team.

The groups met three times, the first to determine design features, the second with preliminary design options and the third to present the final design.

A query from Dr. Crawford about how the project would be funded led to the donation of the design fee. Hibl had told her the City would submit application to numerous foundations in the State and discussed one that MSU has a working relationship with.

Hibl unveiled the final design at Monday’s meeting and outlined the next steps in the project which include sharing the project with the community and asking for their input on the design, discussing the project with Gourdie-Fraser and Associates who will look at structural engineering, estimated costs and project specifications.

Hibl said the proposed design has already been shared with the Downtown Development Authority, the Industrial Development Corporation, the Planning Commission and the Clare Rotary Club. It was presented to the Clare Area Chamber on Wednesday.

The design will be on display at the City offices and in rotation at various area businesses.

The Commission approved a budget amendment earmarking the $3,000 for engineering costs.

Special recognition was given to two people at the City meeting. Tim Rynearson, who has been on the Clare Irish Festival Committee for 41 of the last 42 years and has announced that he will retire as a committee member. Assistant Department of Public Works Director Luke Potter was also recognized for 15 years of service to the City.

The Commission also approved two lease agreements with the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clare County Arts Council as soon-to-be tenants of the historic Railroad Depot, which provide that as tenants they will pay utility costs including power, gas, water & sewer and provider fees for Wi-Fi, phones and internet. The City will be responsible for maintenance of the grounds and building including annual elevator inspections, service and protection fees. Both leases are for five years with a 180 day period for either party to cancel the leases.

An Intergovernmental Agreement approved by the Commission Monday will allow the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District to continue to use two filaments or strands of the City’s broadband cable bundle. The City only needs and uses two of the eight available for their internet capabilities.

Other business at Monday’s meeting included:

*Information in Hibl’s City Manager’s Report that there has been a $10,000 donations from John Kulhavi of White Lake to develop the new skateboard park in the City’s south recreation complex. Another $10,000 donation from a prominent Mt. Pleasant businessman has been promised and with other fundraising efforts over the past four year, will bring the total to just over $35,000 which will pay for the concrete pad for the park, allow equipment to be moved to it new permanent home and fund the purchase of other skateboard equipment as well as assist in funding the adjoining planned playground at the new recreational complex.

*Information from Treasurer Steven Kingsbury that the city received an additional one-time Act 51 disbursement from the state for $25,772.21 which has been distributed in both major and local street funds.

*Approval of street project bids from Isabella Corporation totaling $285,720 for reconstruction of one block of East Seventh and continued reconstructions of John R.

*Approval of the purchase of a spare FLYGT pump from Kennedy Industries (the regions sole source) for the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s Lift Station number 3 at a cost of $8,206.

*A Public Hearing and the first reading of an ordinance change for taxicabs, donation boxes and zoning decision appeals.

* A presentation about Mid Michigan Community College by Marc Jarstfer on the impact MMCC has on the communities it serves.

*Approval of the reappointment of Josh Clark for an additional three years on the Planning Commission.

*Payment of bills totaling $272,260.42.