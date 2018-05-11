74-year-old earns degree

May 11, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An incredible 74-year-old lady from Harrison, joined a much younger group of students graduating from Mid Michigan Community College this spring.

Elaine Davis collected her Associates Degree in Business and Liberal Arts May 5th with a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.

She said she couldn’t miss the graduation because, “I worked too hard not to.” As a member of PTK, She said she has traveled to the Upper Peninsula and attended cultural events.

She finished up all of her classes except one which she will complete this summer. She said that class is called ‘Death and Dying’. “I’m not sure about that,” she said, “but it should be interesting.”

All this in spite of what she called a “very bad (last) year.” Not because of her classes but because she completed them with honors despite two cataract surgeries, a knee surgery and an accident that landed her in the hospital for two weeks. “I only missed a couple of weeks,” she said. “I just kept on going.”

Elaine has a motto, “If you believe it, you can achieve it. With God’s help I achieved it.”

She attended MMCC through the Department of Education’s TRiO grant program. She credits her success to the wonderful support she received from MMCC, her family and from the many MMCC students who “were so nice and helpful.”

“When I walked in the door at MMCC, I looked around, saw all of those young kids and thought, ‘What am I getting myself into?’ She said her concern was brief. “They were like my own kids,” she said, “when we were put into groups, they always would pick me. They opened doors and carried my books. They were wonderful.”

Elaine said it all started because her second son was going to Mid for an education and to get a better job. “He asked me to go too. I told him, ‘That’s not for old people’ and he said to me ‘Sure it is!’, so I signed up.”

She said she started in 2015 and attended part time, “two classes each semester.” Up to that time she had only taken some art classes. Her TRiO success coach Theresa Borawski helped her to get started and supported her throughout the college years.

Elaine said her three sons and husband supported and helped her. “They are still here for me almost every day,” she said.

She and her husband Gary moved to Clare County from Lewiston twelve years ago to be closer to family. They have 13 acres on North Harding, west of Harrison. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. “We love it here,” she said. Husband Gary still works at the Days Inn in Clare. Elaine, who is still recovering from the accident last November, is retired now. She said she was hit by a car when she stopped to help another motorist and suffered multiple injuries.

Despite all she has been through, she still believes in the motto, “Pay it forward.” She said she pays for others at restaurants and helps others whenever she can. At graduation when another honors student couldn’t afford to buy the honors cords, she went to find her some before the ceremony. “I told them I would pay for them,” she said.