May 25, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Last May over 1,000 off road enthusiasts along with their friends and family packed the little town of Leota with UTV’s, ATV’s, dirt bikes, jeeps, trucks and more for the annual Trails End Rough Roarin’ Off Roadin’-‘T.E.R.R.O.R. Run, hosted by the Trails End Pub since 2014 to

benefit the Michigan’s Special Olympics. The only issue riders had to face in 2017 was dry and dusty conditions which made visibility and breathing a bit challenging at times while on the trail. One year later, May 19, 2018 a day long rain would make for soggy riding for over 730 brave souls who ignored Mother Nature to ride for a great cause.

Having fought dust last spring and a virtual nonstop downpour at the October autumn ‘T.E.R.R.O.R. run riders and volunteers were looking forward to a huge spring event. Anxious to get a jump on the crowd several people showed up Friday to get in some early riding and checkout the conditions. While trails were little dusty overall everyone seemed happy with this years course,

in fact most agreed a little rain might be nice to keep the dust down when the bulk of riders arrived Saturday. What they got was not what they hoped for, steady rain Friday night on through Saturday resulted in some large puddles and muddy sections on area trails and roads. While a lot of people opted to stay home warm and dry, others put on their boots, goggles, rain suits and had a blast playing in the mud and water.

“Attendance was down this year due to the weather. People sometimes opt not to pre-register because they want to see what the weather is going to be like. If it looks like it’s going to be a good day they register the day of the run, if they think it’s going to be bad they stay home.

That was the case this year.

People that went on the run Saturday said they would much rather deal with rain than to have to put up with the dust like they did last year. This years ride mileage turned out to be about 76 miles. We had to cut our original route due to the road washing out two weeks earlier.

We had riders from Indiana, Ohio, Canada and all over Michigan; in fact I spoke to one couple from Pennsylvania who came up for our run.

All Proceeds go toward Special Olympics. Wertz Warriors and Area 7 Special Olympics get a share of the proceeds. The money raised can be used for the winter and summer games.

The kids from Area 7 were here to help at the lunch stop. They love passing out hot dogs, chips and pop. They’re a big help along with the parents who work with registration and merchandise sales. The parents tell me the kid’s talk about the event for weeks, they really look forward to the next ride.

Overall weather really wasn’t a factor for the people that showed up this year; in fact they welcomed the rain. I kept hearing “Well, it least there’s no dust”, Trails End Pub owner Dan Wilhem said!

In addition to the traditional dirt bikes ATV’s and UTV’s. this years event saw an increase in Jeep’s and other off road vehicles that tackled the many trails and roads around Leota. “As word has spread about our event I think more folks are happy to hear it includes Jeep people so they’re coming up getting involved, joining the fun and camaraderie with fellow riders”, Wilhem said.

While the rain may have put a bit of a damper on registrations overall it was another great run. Upon returning to the pub from their travels riders dried off, warmed up, enjoyed additional events like D.J. Karaoke, games and a hot meal. Overall everyone had a great time.

“We win with every ride, rain, dust, it doesn’t matter we get a great turnout no matter what. Seven hundred plus people for a little pub event out in the middle of the woods is fantastic! I know a lot of charity events, motorcycle rides, etc. that wish they could draw 700 people. After all bills were paid, tee shirts, prizes, food etc. we will be donating $8,000.00 to the charities from this run. Thanks to all the volunteers that helped to make this possible and the riders who came out despite the weather”, Wilhem continued.

In less than five short months the woods will be ablaze with full color so plan now to attend the autumn T.E.R.R.O.R. run October 13, 2018.

The Trails End Pub is located at 10141 N Finley Lake Ave, in beautiful “Uptown Leota” To learn more about the Trails End Pub, T.E.R.R.O.R. Run, like them on face book or give them a call, 989-539-9644.