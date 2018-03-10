43rd Clare Irish Festival Schedule of Events

March 10, 2018

Wednesday March 14-Saturday March 17

10am-4pm |KATHY RYNEARSON MEMORIAL FOOD DRIVE| at Witbeck’s Family Foods Parking Lot.

Sponsored by Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Northern Logistics and Witbecks’s Family Foods

11am-4pm |515 GALLERY| The Celtic Ray Show 6pm Friday |$ BEST FRAME DOUBLES TOURNAMENT| at Gateway Lanes $1,800 guaranteed in Cash Prizes! Sponsored by North Central Insurance, Clare Ponderosa, O’Day Enterprises, Fabiano Brothers

HEART OF MICHIGAN CAFÉ| Drink specials, Irish Food, drawings café prizes, “cone-wiches” our front of café. A leprechaun will be passing out café information!

HERRICK HOUSE & MULBERRY CAFÉ| Rueben’s and corn beef and cabbage dinners on Saturday and Sunday

KIDS POSTER CONTEST| Hanging in the business windows throughout Clare

Sponsored by The Whitehouse Restaurant

Wednesday March 14

5-7pm|$ BUSINESS AFTER HOURS – at Doherty Hotel. Please being canned food items to the Business After Hours to contribute to the Kathy Rynearson Memorial Food Drive to help celebrate the many contributions Kathy made towards the Clare Irish Festival. Sponsored by Mercantile Bank

6:30pm |$ BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS LIVE & SILENT AUCTION| at the Doherty Hotel

Thursday, March 15

5:30pm |IRISH RECIPE Contest – Prizes| at the Clare High School Cafeteria: Kids and Adult Divisions. Terpening Studio of Music Community Children’s Choir will be performing for the contest entertainment.

7:30pm|GATEWAY COMMUNITY BAND & GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHORUS| at the Clare High School Gym 9pm-Close |RUCKLE’S PIER| Live DJ

Friday, March 16

5-7pm |CHILDREN’S KICKOFF CARNIVAL |at the Clare Primary School

CLARE-FARWELL AMERICAN LEGION |Open to the Public Noon-9pm, $5 Ruebens, $3 Guinness, Live Music 2-5 Jamie on keys, 5-8 Gabe Couch

CLARE EAGLES| Irish food 11am – 8pm, Fish fry 5-8pm, Live entertainment

CLARE MOOSE FAMILY CENTER 2268 |Coyote Creek (Live Band) and Irish Fare!

DOHERTY HOTEL| Leprechaun Lounge- 3pm Finnegan; 8pm Kevin Chamberlain – Ballroom- 8pm Night Shift

FOUR LEAF BREWING | Palooka Brothers – traditional music 7pm

GATEWAY LANES & LOUNGE | Exit 95 band

OUR LADY OF HOPE PARISH |Mass for the Feast of St. Patrick at 3pm. Knights of Columbus all you can eat fish fry 4pm – 7pm.

RUCKLE’S PIER| 9pm – Close DJ. Corned Beef & Cabbage Specials.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

7-11am| $ PANCAKE BREAKFAST |at United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All you can eat pancakes with 2 sausages & choice of coffee, milk, juice. Sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 3620

8:45am|LEPRECHAUN CONTEST |at Witbeck’s Family Foods. Sponsored by Witbeck’s Family Foods

9am-4pm|KATHY RYNEARSON MEMORIAL FOOD DRIVE Witbeck’s Parking Lot. Sponsored by Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Northern Logistics & Witbeck’s Family Foods

9am-4pm|IRISH FESTIVAL CRAFT SHOW & MARKETPLACE| at Clare Primary School. No entrance fee. Unloading assistance by Eagles Club & Clare Arts Council. Shuttle Stop

9am|$ IRISH FESTIVAL 5K/10K/2 MILE WALK ROAD RACE |at Clare High School

10:45am|FREE! KIDS FUN RUN| at Clare High School. Sponsored by Northern Dry Bulk, MidMichigan Health, Mercantile Bank, Clare Family Fitness, Clare Hometown Chiropractic, Jay’s Sporting Goods, J.T. Bakers of Clare, Subway of Clare, Owens Water

10am-2pm|ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH| Potato soup, corn beef/cabbage soup, hot dogs by donation

10am-3pm|CROSSROADS DONKEY RESCUE| Come kiss our Irish Ass at The Whitehouse! Not you traditional kissing booth, in the side yard. Donations support Crossroads Donkey Rescue

10:30am|IRISH FESTIVAL BED RACE| McEwan & State Street (Mercantile Bank lot) Sponsored by Latitude Media, My104.3/92.3FM, AM830

11:30am-1 pm| WHITE PINE PIPES & DRUMS| Roving Irish Musicians! Sponsored by Coyne Oil and Allstate Insurance

11am-1pm|J.T. BAKERS FREE CUPCAKE DECORATING| Sponsored by J.T. Bakers

11am-3pm|ST. PATTY’S DAY ADOPTION EVENT|held at Clare Family Farm & Home for dogs and cats. Dogs will be in the parade. Sponsored by Clare County Animal Shelter

10:30am|CLARE CASTLE| Newman’s School of Dance pre-dance event

11:30am|NEWMAN’S SCHOOL OF DANCE | Dance Performance in front of Main Stage on Fourth Street Noon |FLYOVER| Irish Festival Parade Kickoff weather permitting by Clare Area Pilots Association Noon |IRISH FESTIVAL PARADE| Wilcox to Third on McEwan

Noon-5pm|THE WHITEHOUSE RESTAURANT| Hamburger Eating Contest. Pre-registration required

1-7pm|WCFX MAIN STAGE| Immediately following parade, featuring the Irish Pub, a variety of music

1-7pm|IRISH PUB at MAIN STAGE| featuring beer tent and a variety of music

2-4pm|$ EUCHRE TOURNAMENT| at Four Leaf Brewing

6pm|IRISH STEW COOKOFF| Our Lady of Hope Parish. 2nd Annual Irish Stew Cook Off public tasting at 6pm until gone or 8pm. No admission charge. Prizes for the winners – open to the public!

6pm|IRISH PET PHOTO CONTEST| Winners announced at the Main Stage. Proceeds to Spay Neuter Animal Project

6pm|IRISH CASH RAFFLE| Winners announced at Cops & Doughnuts

Saturday Entertainment & Irish Fare! THE BLIND TIGER| Music 11am Sound Productions 8pm – 2am Dancing, Irish Fare, Green Beer, Irish Tiger Cocktail

BUCCILLI’S Green pizza on the buffet & Reuben subs

CULA FIT FOODS @ CLARE FAMILY FITNESS – Free smoothie samples 10-2pm

CLARE EAGLES| Irish food and boiled dinner. Live entertainment – 11am – 7pm

CLARE-FARWELL AMERICAN LEGION open to the public Noon-9pm. $5 Ruebens $3 Guiness. Live Music 3-6pm Squeeze Box Bob Guiliani

CLARE MOOSE FAMILY CENTER 2268| Noon – 2pm Coyote Creek, 2 – 4pm Scottsville Clown Band, followed by Southbound Band. Karaoke by Casey & Irish Fare. Shuttle Stop

DOHERTY HOTEL| Leprechaun Lounge- 12pm Kevin Chamberlain; 3pm Finnegan; 8pm Kevin Chamberlain. Ballroom- 1pm The Reliks; 4:30pm Stephanie Terpening & Friends; 8pm Night Shift. MacGillycuddy Corner- 8pm Sound Productions. Traditional Irish Buffet. Shuttle Stop

FOUR LEAF BREWING| White Pine Pipe & Drum Corp following the parade. 5pm Smalltown Band

GATEWAY LANES & LOUNGE| Best Frame Doubles Tournament continues until Sunday. DJ and dancing starting at noon. Rock and Glow Bowling 9pm. Free safe rides from Gateway Lanes to Doherty Hotel and back.

HERRICK HOUSE & THE MULLBERRY CAFÉ| Corn beef and cabbage dinners, Rueben and coke special until Sunday.

RUCKLE’S PIER| Noon – 2am. Live music by Sound Productions inside. And under a cover 5pc band outside.

THE EVENING POST| Entertainment & Irish Fare!