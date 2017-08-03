5 busted in drug house

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Five were arrested in Harrison July 29 on drug charges.

Responding to a call reporting “suspicious activity,” Clare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 2700 block of Jean Street in Hamilton Township last Saturday evening, where they discovered drugs and arrested five people: Robert Persky, 53 of Harrison: Blake Doke, 29 of Harrison; Michael Nelson, 31 of Detroit; John Budd, 40 of Harrison; and Cory Corlew, 36 of Harrison.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, when the deputies arrived they questioned “a couple of subjects” outside the home and discovered that one person had illegal drugs on his person, and subsequently suspected that drug activity was taking place in the residence.

Additional subjects were contacted inside the home, and were secured until a search warrant was obtained.

Deputies and troopers from the Michigan State Police executed the search warrant and found “what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin and an active meth lab” inside the house.

Officers arrested the three Harrison men, one man from Detroit and a Harrison woman.

The residence was secured and the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team called for disposal of the meth lab.

All five were arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell Monday on charges authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

Persky was charged with controlled substance – operate and maintain lab/controlled substance – maintaining a drug house. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/ten percent. He remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.

Doke was charged with possession of a controlled substance – under 25 grams. His bond was set at $6,000 cash/ten percent. He has posted bond.

Nelson and Budd were both charged with disorderly – loitering about an illegal business. Their bond was set at $1,000 cash/ten percent each and both remain lodged in the jail.

Corlew was also charged with disorderly – loitering about an illegal business. She was released from the jail on a personal recognizance bond.