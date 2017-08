5 inducted in to Hall of Fame

Five local people, four athletes and a Clare supporter were honored last week at the annual Hall of Fame awards in Clare. Shown here are (from left) 2006 graduate/athlete Brieann Bryant Richardson, Clare supporter Kap Paesens; 1992 graduate/athlete Chad Sharp; 1980 graduate/athlete Jody Walworth and 1964 graduate/athlete Jerry Russell.

Photo courtesy of Doug Haggart