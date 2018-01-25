52-year-old’s gun threats shutter MMCC Wednesday

A 52-year-old student at Mid Michigan Community College in Harrison was arrested after he reportedly “was disruptive at the college and later made threats of coming back and committing a school shooting.”

The incident was reported to Central Dispatch around 4 p.m.

A release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said after making the threats, the man left the campus. The school was put into an outside threat mode, Miedzianowski said, although on the MMCC website it was posted as a lockdown. Classes at the college were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Miedzianowski said detectives located the suspect at his residence in Roscommon County and Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him.

He was taken to the Clare County Jail where he was lodged pending a review of charges from the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office.

His name was not released pending his arraignment in 80th District Court.