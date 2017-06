6 win VFW raffle

The Farwell VFW Post 3039 announced its raffle drawing winners on Tuesday, May 30th. The winners are: James Rickord of Gladwin; Russell Brugger of Farwell; George Maples of Lake; Jim Torpey of Barryton; Ryan Jensen of Traverse City and Kurt Causie of Concord. Grills, guns, gift certificates and fishing equipment are just some of the great prizes that were handed out this year. Tickets for the raffle were sold last fall.