6th grader donates $1,000

Clare Middle School 6th grade student Tustyn Yarger, who has played his guitar at several Clare businesses and functions recently donated 1,060.00 dollars to the Clare Band program . Yarger, who is the son of Jeremy and Dr. Dee Yarger of Farwell, raised the money for the donation by playing his guitar at the Doherty Hotel on Nov. 17.