80th District awarded grant for Recovery Court

September 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare-Gladwin’s 80th District Recovery Court has been awarded a portion of $1.17 million in Michigan Supreme Court grant funds awarded to 24 courts statewide to help fund veterans treatment court (VTC) programs next year.

A follow-up analysis of the 2017 program showed that unemployment among Michigan veterans treatment court graduates was reduced more than 50 percent.

According to a post from 80th District Court Judge Joshua Farrell, “The Recovery Court is a four-phase intensive intervention for adults who have pled guilty to program eligible drug or alcohol offenses and who are having difficulty staying clean and sober.”

Judge Farrell said the local program will receive $14,100 of the grant, the first grant applied for specifically for veteran’s funding.

He said the program also received a $98,000 grant from the Supreme Court for the program and that $7,500 was funded by the Clare County Board of Commissioners.

Farrell said, “It is a collaborative effort between the 80th District Court, 55th Circuit Court, the Clare County Prosecutor, a veteran’s defense attorney, community agencies, police agencies, probation officers and treatment programs. Working together, the team seeks to provide a variety of programs and consistent supervision geared toward supporting and helping a veteran maintain a drug and alcohol free life.”

The program includes frequent court appearances, random drug and alcohol testing along with group and individual counseling.

“Many of our service men and women continue to fight difficult battles long after they leave the military. By funding these programs, we are able to connect military veterans with the help they need—and deserve,” said Justice Elizabeth T. Clement, MSC liaison to problem-solving courts, at a VTC graduation at the 54B District Court in East Lansing. “I am incredibly proud that these courts are able to serve those who have so bravely served our country, and as a result, they are saving lives, strengthening families, saving money, and building stronger communities.”

In addition to funding, the Supreme Court provides VTCs with operational support and resources, including a newly-updated manual on state certification requirements, educational programming, and a manual for judges interested in starting a program. Michigan is a national leader with 25 VTCs.