9-1-1, Senior millages pass by 3 to 1 margins

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Both the 911 millage renewal and the renewal for Senior Services in Clare County were overwhelmingly approved in the Primary Election Tuesday.

In over a three to one vote, the renewal of the Clare County E911 millage renewal (.350 for six years) was approved 3,707 to 1,079. The 911 millage was first approved in 2008. The renewal will raise over $367,000 next year.

The renewal of the County’s Senior Citizens Services, first approved by voters in 2000, was also approved by over three to one with 3,638 voting yes and 1,157 voting no. The renewal is for .48 of one mill and will raise an estimated $367,128 next year.

At the township level, Frost Township voters said yes to a renewal of .85 mills for fire protection for ten years and yes to 2.5 mills for road improvements for the next ten years. Fire protection passed 136-35 and the road millage was approved 135 to 37.

A 1.9380 mill renewal for Summerfield Township roads was also approved 40 to 24.

Voters in portions of Redding Township and Winterfield Township approved the renewal of 18 mills for Marion Schools for six more years in a 100-56 vote.