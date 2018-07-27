9-1-1, senior services millage on Primary ballot

July 27, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The state primary is only a few days away on Aug. 7, but county commissioners chairperson Karen Lipovsky is encouraging all voters to get out with the ballot providing a lot of options.

There will be state and local candidates for various offices in the various political parties.

But Lipovsky also points to two local issues that will be on the ballot. Included is one for the county Clare County E911 Central Dispatch which is seeking a renewal of the 911 millage approved in 2008 and renewed in 2013 – of .350 of one mill for six years. This would raise an estimated $367,128 next year for the E911 Service in the county.

Lipovsky said there’s also the county’s senior citizens services millage up for renewal. It is for .48 of one mill for six more years.