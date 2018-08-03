911, senior renewals headline primary election

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Several proposals, including two county wide renewals will be on the Primary ballot next Tuesday, August 7th.

Clare County E911 Central Dispatch is seeking a renewal of the 911 millage approved in 2008 and renewed in 2013 – of .350 of one mill for six more years. If approved the millage will raise an estimated $367,128 next year for the 911 Service in the county.

The County’s Senior Citizens Services millage is also up for renewal. It was previously approved by voters in 2000, 2004, and 2008 and is for .48 of one mill for six more years. It will raise an estimated $367,128 next year.

A small portion of each of the millage renewals for 911 and Senior Services will be captured by the Downtown Development and Brownfield Authorities of Clare and Harrison and the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Farwell and the Village of Farwell/Surrey Township Local Development Finance Authority.

Township Proposals on Clare County’s Primary Ballots will include two in Frost Township, one in Summerfield Township, a McBain Schools operating millage proposal in a portion of Winterfield Township, a proposal for Marion Schools in a portion of Redding and Winterfield Townships and operating millage for Beaverton Schools for voters in a portion of Arthur Township.

Frost Township proposals include a renewal of .85 mills for ten years for fire protection services, which, if approved will raise $39,420 next year. The second proposal asks voters to renew 2.5 mills for ten years for road improvements, construction and brining. If approved that millage will raise $115,972 next year.

Summerfield Township also has a road millage renewal proposal on the ballot asking voters to approve 1.9380 mills for four more years for road improvement maintenance, brining and construction.

Some Arthur Township voters will be asked to approve a renewal of 18.2 mills of operating millage for six more years for Beaverton Rural Schools. The operating millage will raise approximately $2,495,640 next year for the schools.

Voters in portions of Redding Township and Winterfield Township will be asked to renew 18 mills for operating millage for Marion Public Schools for six more years. If approved the millage will raise $1,475,285 for school operations.

Part of Winterfield Township will also be asked to approve 18 mills of operating millage for McBain Schools for two years. If approved it will raise $1,240,972 for the district next year.

No county candidates will face a challenge in the primary election.

All seven Clare County Commissioners are running for reelection this year, but none will face a challenge for their party’s ballot in the Primary on August 7th.

District 5’s Incumbent Sandra Bristol (D) will face a November challenge from Republican Mark Fitzpatrick.

In District 6, Incumbent Karen Lipovsky (D) will face Republican David Hoefling.

District 7 incumbent Jim Gellios will be running for reelection to his seat on the board against Republican Jeff Haskell.

The County Commission candidates will each be running for a two-year term on the board in November.

Clare County Road Commission Incumbent Chair Mike Duggan (D) is also unopposed in the Democratic Primary, but he will face a challenge in November from Republican Karen Hulliberger for the six-year commission seat.

At the Township level, only two Democrats have filed petitions in the Hayes Township Primary: Robert Buckley for Precinct 2 and James P. Hill for Precinct 1. They are both running for Township Trustee.

Other names on the Township Primary Ballots include:

*Democrat Lori Lightfoot and Republican Sandra Sable both unopposed in the Primary, are running for Township Trustee in Precinct 1 of Freeman Township;

*Republican Bonnie Blackledge is on the Winterfield Township Primary Ballot for township clerk in Precinct 1;

*Republican Molly Humphrey is listed on the Hatton Township Primary Ballot (Precinct 1) for Township Treasurer;

*Margaret Borgula (D) is on the Redding Township Primary in Precinct 1 for Township Clerk in Redding Township;

*Republican Brittany May is on the Redding Township Primary Ballot (Precinct 1) for Treasurer.

All of the township candidates are running for partial terms.

Some candidates on the November ballot for Washington seats will be determined by Tuesday’s voters.

Candidates for Michigan’s U.S. Senator in the Primary are Republicans John James and Sandy Pensler who are each hoping to face Democratic Incumbent Debbie Stabenow (unopposed in the Primary) in the November election.

Incumbent U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar (4th Congressional District) is unopposed on the Republican Primary ballot, but in November he will face a Democrat. Democratic Primary Candidates are Jerry Hilliard of Mt. Pleasant and Zigmond Kozicki of Midland.

At the State level, seeking a chance to fill the State Senate seat in the 33rd District, two Republicans and two Democrats will battle it out in the Primary for a slot on the November ballot. Democratic Primary candidates are Mark Bignell and John M. Hoppough. Republican Primary candidates are Mark Bignell and John M. Hoppough.

two Democrats, Bob Townsend and Celia Young-Wenkel will face off in the Democratic Primary to face 97th District Republican incumbent Jason Wentworth (unopposed in the Primary) in November when he makes a bid for re-election.

Voters will also be able to cast their ballot either in the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries for a candidate for Michigan’s next governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidates include Brian Calley of Portland, Patrick Colbeck of East Lansing, Jim Hines of Saginaw, and Bill Schuette of Lansing.

Democratic candidates for the November ballot for Michigan’s new governor include Abdul El-Sayed of Detroit, Shri Thanedar of Ann Arbor and Gretchen Whitmer of East Lansing. Libertarian Candidates are Bill Gelineau of Grand Rapids and John J. Tatar of Livonia.

Running for Michigan’s Senate (33rd District) are: Republicans Greg Alexander and Rick Outman. In the Democratic section the candidates are Mark Bignell and John Hoppough.

Candidates seeking the November ballot for the Michigan House in the 97th District include: Incumbent Jason Wentworth, who is unopposed on the Republican side and Democrats Bob Townsend and Celia Young-Wenkel, who are looking for a slot on the ballot in November.